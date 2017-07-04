Woman's Body Recovered in Lake Erie

State police in both Pennsylvania and New York are working together to identify a woman whose body was found in the waters of Lake Erie off Dunkirk, New York.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the body was found around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chautauqua County 911 Emergency personnel received a phone call from a boater who reported seeing a woman's body floating in the water.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff Water Rescue team then responded and retrieved the body.

The woman's body was then transported to the Dunkirk Marina.

State police say Chautauqua County Coroner Larry Wilcox then took possession of body.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene and are helping out with the investigation.

As of now, the person's identity is unknown.

Investigators are trying to figure out if it is the body of Karen Leclair, who has been missing since June 10.

State police have charged her husband Christopher Leclair, 48, with her presumed death.