Lawrence Park Hosts Parade to Celebrate Fourth of July

The Lawrence Park community put on its annual Fourth of July parade Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of onlookers lined Main Street to welcome the Iroquois marching band and other organizations that are participating in the parade.

Spectators said the parade has become a tradition.

The celebration wrapped up at night with a fireworks show.

