Jamestown, New York Police Issue Warning About Scams

Jamestown, New York Police are warning people to be aware of scams after receiving several reports from residents.

Some received messages on Facebook, other social media and through e-mail that tell them they are winners of a lottery, according to the police department.

The victims were instructed to send funds electronically or purchase iTunes and prepaid gift cards to handle a processing fee, police said.

In other instances, people were called by people who identified themselves as IRS agents.

The callers told the victims they are being sued for back payments and would go to jail if they do not pay by wiring funds or sending prepaid cards, according to investigators.

Police warn you not to give any personal information over the phone or electronically if solicited.

The scammers are usually located outside the country and use methods that make it hard for law enforcement to track them down, police said.