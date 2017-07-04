Visitors Pack Presque Isle for Fourth of July Holiday

Visitors packed Presque Isle's beaches for the Fourth of July holiday Tuesday.

Beachgoers soaked up the sun, played in the water and grilled up their favorites.

Some locals did not have to leave their own backyard, but others drove up for the day or weekend.

One family from Washington, Pennsylvania came up to celebrate the holiday and brought along some far away visitors.

"Typically, we just do cookouts," said Shannon McGowan, of Washington, Pennsylvania. "This is our first time up here for the Fourth of July, which is awesome. We have family in from Germany. They visited last year and this year for the Fourth of July, so it's kind of becoming a tradition."

"I like everything!," said Paula from Germany. "I like the people here. The people here are very friendly. Everybody helps you, and you must eat and drink all the time!"

Thousands are expected to have visited the park for the holiday weekend.