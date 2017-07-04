Erie Maritime Museum Hosts Friends and Family Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Maritime Museum Hosts Friends and Family Day

People got a chance to check out the Erie Maritime Museum for free this Fourth of July.

It is part of the fourth annual Friends and Family Day.

In addition to the exhibits and history on display, there were activities and crafts for kids, including knot tying and cornhole.

Smith even donated 1,000 hot dogs for anyone who stopped by.

"One of the really nice things we've seen is a lot of people from out of town that have stopped," said Shawn Waskiewicz, executive director of the Flagship Niagara League. "We've had families from California, Seattle, Florida - all over. It's a nice event for the community, but it's also nice to get some tourism here as well."

The Flagship Niagara was out of port to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

She will be back in August.

