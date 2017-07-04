Erie Maritime Museum Hosts Friends and Family Day

With the deep freeze we're in, the region faces a threat of water main breaks, and we saw another one late Saturday.More >>
A local teen was arrested Saturday and taken to jail on charges of firing a pistol into an apartment home in broad daylight on the west side of Erie.More >>
There was a large turnout tonight for the Hamot Health Foundation's seventh- annual gala. Where officials from UPMC Hamot, and the foundation made a big announcement.More >>
A Meadville man says he is the victim of mistaken identity which resulted in him being forcibly drugged by staff at Meadville Medical Center, according to a complaint filed in Federal Court on Wednesday.More >>
The student was interviewed and admitted to bringing in the knife, according to troopers.More >>
A Florida couple is facing charges, after they’re accused of attempting to sneak a cat in their luggage at the Erie International Airport.More >>
The discovery was made as part of an investigation on Webster Road in the Town of Portland around 4:39 a.m. Thursday.More >>
