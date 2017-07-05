UPDATE: Autopsy Complete on Body Found in Lake

GET THE LATEST: Body Found in Lake Near Dunkirk Identified as Karen Leclair, State Police Confirm

An autopsy on the body of a woman found Tuesday in Lake Erie waters off Dunkirk, New York, was conducted at the office of the Erie County Medical Examiner in Buffalo. New York forensic examiners are involved, because the body was found in waters off New York state. Pennsylvania authorities are right by their side, waiting to confirm whether the body is that of Karen Leclair, the subject of an ongoing murder investigation.

The autopsy got underway a little later than the 10:00 a.m. time scheduled. State police investigators from Pennsylvania and Assistant Erie County, PA District Attorney Beth Hirz attended the autopsy.

Lt. Wayne Kline, Crime Unit Commander for Troop E told Erie News Now, in addition to dental records, they provided dental films to the medical examiner, in hopes those records will confirm, what authorities already believe, that the body is in fact 51-year-old Karen Leclair, the woman reported missing by her husband off Presque Isle on June 11. In a previous search, investigators also secured DNA from personal items belonging to Mrs. Leclair in case they would be required for further identification.

State police confirmed for Erie News Now that the body found in the waters off Dunkirk July 4 was clothed in a Hawaiian print swim suit. That is the description her husband Christopher Leclair gave the U.S. Coast Guard when scores of rescuers were pressed into service that Sunday afternoon of June 11. He claimed that his wife was ill and fell off their commercial fishing boat, the Doris M, somewhere off the Presque Isle Light House. As the investigation progressed, state police found Leclair's time line to be false. They search port authority security camera video that showed the couple departing on their fishing boat the day before, on June 10, and Mr. Leclair returning to port alone. That information, and other evidence lead to homicide charges against Christopher Leclair. He remains behind bars without bond.

Erie News Now was first to report two weeks ago that a scuba diving team from western New York, assisted in a search of the waters in a pattern off New York shores. State police told us that search was based on information from the GPS on the Doris M, which provided insight on the boats travels, and where to look for Mrs. Leclair's body.

State police say they may file charges against another person in the probe. They along with Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri are expected to release more information in the developing case, later tonight.