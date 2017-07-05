Multimodal Study of Presque Isle State Park Planned; Projects Considered to Improve Erie Bayfront Parkway

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is starting two initiatives to improve mobility and safety at Presque Isle State Park and along Erie's bayfront, leaders from state Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday afternoon at the park.

They include a multimodal study within the park and preliminary engineering for projects along Erie's Bayfront Parkway.

The department is using a recently completed Bayfront Parkway Feasibility Study to develop projects to improve transportation access and accommodate development.

The study initially looked at the Bayfront Parkway from its link with West 12th Street to East 12th Street. The first round of funding will be used for the central Bayfront - roughly from Water Works Drive to Holland Street.

Short-term ideas include intersection improvement options, including improved pedestrian and bike access, at the Bayfront Parkway and State Street and the Bayfront Parkway and Holland Street. Other proposals include development of a new frontage road that would connect the Convention Center drive. Intersection improvements at East 12th Street, bus pull-off areas along the Bayfront Parkway, and traffic calming measures in the East 12th Street area are also being refined.

The initiative would help accommodate private investment along the bayfront, including the expansion of UPMC Hamot and Erie Insurance, as well as the development of Harbor Place and Bayfront Place, according to state leaders.

A multimodal study within Presque Isle State Park will look at improvements to improve safety and reduce congestion.

Options considered include improvements to parking, bike and pedestrian trails and a multimodal hub. The hub could include water taxi service, bike rentals, parking and possible shuttle service from a key location.

The study, which will evaluate traffic, safety, and parking, is expected to wrap up in the fall.

The initiative is expected to complement upgrades at two of the parks seven beaches, sewage infrastructure improvements and the rehabilitation of the Stull Interpretive Center.