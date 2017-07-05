Woman Hit by Car While Running to Burning House - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Hit by Car While Running to Burning House

ERIE, Pa. -

Erie firefighters and police were called to a house fire and related pedestrian accident, Wednesday afternoon, on Brown Ave.

The fire call came first around 2:30 p.m., at 1030 Brown Ave.
In just seconds, rescuers learned a woman running across the street by that home, had been hit by a passing car.
When fire and rescue crews arrived, what had been reported as a kitchen fire, was actually on the rear corner of the home outside.
Paramedics were treating  Domenique Spencer Guzman, 20, who is the young woman who had been hit by a car.  
We learned, she was not running from the burning home, but had hopped out of a car with her mom and sister, when they heard their house was on fire. 

Guzman was taken to the hospital. We don't know her condition, but she suffered head and leg injuries.
The driver who hit her, was cooperating with police.

