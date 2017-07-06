Karen Leclair's Family Reacts to Discovery of Body

"When somebody told me he was buying this boat, I had a feeling I knew what he was going to do," said Scott Miniaci, Karen Leclair's nephew.

The family of Karen Leclair spoke out about Karen's husband, 48-year-old Christopher Leclair, who is charged with the June 10th homicide of the 51-year-old.

"I don't think anyone would ever question his theory, or his story, or even look at those cameras," said Candy Robison, Karen Leclair's niece.

When they first heard of the news she was missing, on June 11th, they weren't all too surprised.

"The things that he does, the things that he says, some rumors that were coming about from him, that we haven't seen her in years," explained Miniaci.

Some of the rumors include an affair, which the family says they've all known about for a while, and have told her several times.

"It was pretty well known that he was having an affair for quite some time," said Miniaci.

"She didn't believe it," said David Conklin, Robison's fiance.

"She loved him a lot, she really did. She did everything for him, everything," said Robison.

At this point, the family wants answers. Most importantly, what drove him to allegedly commit the crime.

"Why? Why would he do it? Instead of just walk, or make her walk," said Conklin.

They may not ever know the reasoning behind Christopher Leclair's alleged actions, but they are ready to say their good-bye to Karen.

"I just wish we weren't standing here as we speak, but we are," said Robison.