Karen Leclair's Family Reacts to Discovery of Body - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Karen Leclair's Family Reacts to Discovery of Body

Posted: Updated:

"When somebody told me he was buying this boat, I had a feeling I knew what he was going to do," said Scott Miniaci, Karen Leclair's nephew.

The family of Karen Leclair spoke out about Karen's husband, 48-year-old Christopher Leclair, who is charged with the June 10th homicide of the 51-year-old.

"I don't think anyone would ever question his theory, or his story, or even look at those cameras," said Candy Robison, Karen Leclair's niece.

When they first heard of the news she was missing, on June 11th, they weren't all too surprised.

"The things that he does, the things that he says, some rumors that were coming about from him, that we haven't seen her in years," explained Miniaci.

Some of the rumors include an affair, which the family says they've all known about for a while, and have told her several times.

"It was pretty well known that he was having an affair for quite some time," said Miniaci.

"She didn't believe it," said David Conklin, Robison's fiance.

"She loved him a lot, she really did. She did everything for him, everything," said Robison.

At this point, the family wants answers. Most importantly, what drove him to allegedly commit the crime. 

"Why? Why would he do it? Instead of just walk, or make her walk," said Conklin.

They may not ever know the reasoning behind Christopher Leclair's alleged actions, but they are ready to say their good-bye to Karen.

"I just wish we weren't standing here as we speak, but we are," said Robison. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com