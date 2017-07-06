Third Suspect Charged with Murder in Erie's Latest Homicide

A third suspect has been charged with murder, in connection to the city's latest homicide.

Erie police filed charges of homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery against Taisha Santiago, 26, of Erie, Thursday afternoon.

Detectives say she conspired with two other suspects to rob people of drugs. The attempted robbery ended with the death of David Tate, 28, of Erie.

Police put a warrant out for Santiago's arrest. As of Thursday afternoon, she was not in police custody.

Jalen D. Reynolds, 23, faces charges including criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery and several counts for firearms. Police say he fired the fatal shots.

Lashonta L. Dade, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery. Reynolds and Dade were both charged with homicide on the day of the murder.

In the early morning hours of June 29th, Tate and another unnamed man were gunned down while standing outside of a home along East 20th Street near Whitley Avenue in Erie.

Police were nearby and heard the gunfire. They quickly spotted the getaway car with Reynolds, Dade and Santiago inside.

Police also recovered a handgun about a block away from the crime scene.

Dade told investigators they were going to the home to rob the victims of marijuana. Vice officers served a search warrant at the home on East 20th Street. The other man shot lives in the upstairs apartment, and that's where police recovered a pound of marijuana, supporting that robbery motive.

Tate's death was the city's seventh homicide of the year.