Boat at Center of Murder Case Remains Docked on Bayfront

As the Karen Leclair murder investigation moves forward, the fishing vessel at the center of this case remains docked on Erie’s bayfront.

Investigators say Karen’s husband Christopher Leclair, 48, shot and killed her on their fishing vessel the Doris-M, on June 10.

Investigators executed a second search warrant on the Doris-M on Wednesday, to recover additional nylon rope, which they say was used to tie Mrs. Leclair to an anchor.

On July 4, Mrs. Leclair’s body was found in Lake Erie, about six miles off of the shore of Dunkirk, New York.

Investigators say she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Mr. Leclair, who reported her missing a day after her disappearance, has been charged with criminal homicide.

State police have also charged the suspect's 74-year-old father Earnest Leclair. He's accused of tampering with evidence.

Police say he tried to hide the murder weapon---a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson---which was recovered.

According to PA State Police Lt. Wayne Kline, at this point, the boat is property of both Mr. and Mrs. Leclair.

Lt. Kline says that is there is a civil process underway to freeze the Leclair's assets until the criminal trial is over.

Lt. Kline says the boat will remain docked on the bayfront.

