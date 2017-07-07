Friday Night Feature: MIAC Announces Big New Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Friday Night Feature: MIAC Announces Big New Season

ERIE, Pa. -

Welcomed back onto the set of Erie News Now is Brett D. Johnson, Ph.D. Being the Director of the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture(MIAC), he was ready to talk about all of the outstanding and influential guests scheduled to visit Erie in the 2017-2018 MIAC season. 

Some of these artists include, Tony and Grammy Award winner, Bernadette Peters scheduled to kick off the season on September 28th.

 Lily Tomlin, best known for her roles on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, and currently her part in the Netflix series, Grace and Frankie, where she plays Frankie, is a second artist set to join our community in November.

Other artists include: Garrison Keillor; internationally acclaimed dance company Pilobolus; the Turtle Island Quartet; and one special guest who's name has yet to be announced.

For a full list of the season's guest's and performances, to learn about how you get get you tickets or become a part of the new program called The 501, visit MIAC's website, or call the box office at (814) 824-3000.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
