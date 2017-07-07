Greek Festival Celebrates Culture Through Food, Music and Dancing

You don't have to be Greek to enjoy the Greek culture. This weekend's Greek Festival is stocked with the favorites.

"We have our gyros, we have calamari, we have our hot dogs, our Greek hogs, our French fries and Baklava sundaes, and our Loukoumades," said Sallie Capotis, Program Chair of the Greek Festival.

People can also shop, tour the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, stock up on pastries, and sit back, relax, and enjoy the entertainment.

"The dancing, and dancing with family and friends, and really loving your culture is what it is," said Michael Kakias, drummer of the Kakias Family Band.

The Kakias Family Band and Erie Hellenic dancers provide the main entertainment all weekend, encouraging people to come out and dance the traditional dances with them.

"So they all originate from different parts of Greece, so each dance you can pretty much tell from the name of where it's from," said Georgie Capotis, a senior dancer of the Erie Hellenic.

"The Kalamatiano everybody knows, anywhere you go from different island," said Kakias. The Kalamatiano is Greece's national dance.

"We're really open with teaching people because it's fun, we love dancing with new people, teaching people how to dance, because we get to share our culture," said Georgie Capotis.

"No need to be embarrassed, no feeling like you have two left feet. They'll teach you how to step, and what you need to do, to make you enjoy it. So that way, when you come back year after year, you'll want to come back and you'll recognize that dance and want to dance," said Sallie Capotis.

Greek Festival will open 11 a..m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, with fireworks at dusk.

It will be open Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.