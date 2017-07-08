Northwest Pennsylvania Indivisible Marches for Health Care in Pe - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Northwest Pennsylvania Indivisible Marches for Health Care in Perry Square

Posted: Updated:

A number of people are worried about the future of health care in America.

Some of them held a protest march Friday in Perry Square in downtown Erie.

The march was organized by a group called Northwest Pennsylvania Indivisible.

The group has 524 members in this section of the state and other chapters throughout Pennsylvania.

Friday's marchers hope their message is heard by lawmakers in Washington.

"It's our job as constituents to tell them how we feel," said Peg Watts of Northwest Pennsylvania Indivisible. "What they do, if they do their job, that's up to them. We'll let them know that at election time."

The group dedicated their march to those that they say will be lost without access to affordable health care insurance.

