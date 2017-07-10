Police Rule Out Reckless Driving as the Cause of Deadly 12th Street Accident

Erie police have ruled out recklessness, as a cause for a deadly high-speed crash.

Investigators say it was a medical condition or a vehicle mechanical issue that caused the violent car crashed that killed three people Friday.

It happened at west 12th and Cherry Friday afternoon.

It took two days for the coroner to make a positive identification, in part because of the violent nature of the crash.

The victims, now identified as Oscar Johnson, 65, and Charles Barnes, 65, along with Willie Marshall Byrd, 72.

All three lived at the Methodist Towers apartments on west 8th street in downtown Erie.

Authorities aren't saying which of the three men may have been driving.

Witnesses told police the SUV the men were in was weaving through traffic and reaching speeds of up to 100 miles an hour before it slammed into the side of a semi.

"As far as cause, we believe it to be either medical or mechanical," said Chief Dan Dacus of the Erie Police Department. "We don't know which yet. I don't know if we'll ever get to the point where we have sufficient evidence to prove either due to the catastrophic nature of the crash itself."

Erie police are now reviewing evidence from the scene, and speaking with witnesses as they try and make sense of the crash.