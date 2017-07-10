Budget Will Become Law Without Governor's Signature - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Budget Will Become Law Without Governor's Signature


HARRISBURG, Pa. -

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement Monday, July 10th, explaining why he has decided to allow House Bill 218 become law without his signature.

The budget was first proposed by Gov. Wolf in February with the intention to find ways to make effective budget cuts, and focus on investing more money on the state's education programs, and tackling the heroin crisis.

More than $2 billion cuts were made. This budget will invest $175 million in the schools. This will then encourage higher education, better jobs, and in turn, improve the states economy.

In a statement, Gov. Wolf says,

"...I am going to let this general appropriations bill become law without my signature in the hope that we can continue to work together on a sustainable budget solution that sets Pennsylvania on the right path..... Just last week, we received a warning that if we did not do the hard work to balance our budget, Pennsylvania's credit would be downgraded. This independent call to action made it clear we must avoid gimmicks to protect from a downgrade, as we have been able to do since I took office."

He concludes his statement explaining the following,

“In the coming days, it is my hope that the General Assembly will come together to pass a responsible solution to balance our books. There are many options available to balance the budget in the long-term like those I presented earlier this year. Our creditors and the people of Pennsylvania understand a responsible resolution must take real and necessary steps to improve Pennsylvania’s fiscal future.”

