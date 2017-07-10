2 Year Old Injured in Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

2 Year Old Injured in Accident

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

A two year old received treatment for a leg injury after a running out behind a vehicle.

The accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on 1846 Bird Dr.
The officer in charge told Erie News Now, an SUV was slowly backing out of a parking space, when a 2-year-old boy ran out behind the vehicle, causing it to clip his leg.
The boy was taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment for a minor injury.

