Alleged Local Road Rage Incident Caught on Camera

The commercial fisherman charged with killing his wife and throwing her body in Lake Erie, is now asking to have his case dismissed in Erie County.
PennDOT has closed several roads in the northwest region due to flooding.
At least three vehicles were stranded on South Main Street in Meadville Friday afternoon.
School and Event Closings
French Creek went over its banks today causing extensive flooding in Meadville. The creek, swollen by heavy rain and melting snow, began backing up behind an ice jam.
