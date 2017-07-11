Alleged Local Road Rage Incident Caught on Camera

We’re hearing more and more stories about road rage incidents across the country, some becoming deadly. However closer to home, there’s a video circulating on Facebook showing a violent road rage encounter, right in our own backyard.

The video shows two women getting in an alleged road rage incident on upper Peach Street, and it’s been shared over 2,000 times, and has over 750 comments on the original post.

The woman who posted the video last Thursday night gave Erie News Now her take on what she believes happened. She says the people in the white car swerved into the silver car, almost causing an accident. Then a light stops them at Keystone Drive and Peach Street, near the Delta Sonic car wash. That’s when she says the passenger in the silver car gets out and a fight starts.

She says she started recording because she didn’t think anyone would believe that this happened. As the situation escalated, she called the police.

Erie News Now reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police about the incident. They couldn’t say if there was an ongoing investigation or if charges would be filed.

However, the Millcreek Police Department is giving advice to people on the road if they ever witness something like this.

“Just be a good witness and call the police. Don't try to get directly involved in anything, because you don't know what's going through the minds of these people that are directly involved or if they may be armed or not. You don't want to put yourself in a position where you could be exposed to some danger,” says Captain Carter Mook, of the Millcreek Police Department.

Captain Mook also explains what to do if you think you’ve angered another driver.

"Drive defensively, if you see someone tailgating you, move over. And if they continue to drive aggressively, back off and call the police, and observe them in a safe distance...If you recognize you may have offended another driver, pull over if you can. Allow them to pass and give them a wave, and "I’m sorry" type of a wave on their way by,” he says.

Captain Mook also suggests make driving a happy experience, play your favorite music and relax. He also says just be considerate of others out there.