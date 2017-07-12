Rural Regional College Opens Registration for Fall Semester

Registration is now open for the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania's first-ever student body for the fall semester.

The new public college and technical school provides associate degree and certificate programs. RCC said its offerings are tailored to students and employers in Erie, Crawford, Warren, Venango, Forest, Elk, Bradford Cameron, Potter counties.

For the fall semester, RRC will offer nine courses in two associate degree programs - business management and interdisciplinary studies. More associate degree and certificate programs are expected to be added as the school grows.

Instructors teach classes live with interactive television in the evenings. They will be offered at 17 locations in the region, including Bradford, Coudersport, Corry,Emporium, Erie County Technical School, Downtown Erie, Girard, Kane, Marienville, Meadville, Oil City, Port Allegany, St. Marys, Smethport, Tidioute, Tionesta and Warren.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education approved the new school in May.

Anyone interested must meet the August 21, 2017 registration deadline. Classes will start that week.

You can learn more about the classes or register here.