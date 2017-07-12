Corporate Logo Signs on Bayfront Bluffs Will be Removed

For the past five years, corporate billboards have been a fixture on the bluffs overlooking the Bayfront Parkway. Those signs will soon be a thing of the past. The signs will be coming down, the first one as early as next week.



In 2011, The Erie Community Foundation launched a campaign to clean up the bluffs. The 12 companies and agencies, that donated a certain amount of money, each received space for a specially designed billboard on the hillside. The Community Foundation's campaign to beautify the bluffs lasted five years, and is now over.



The Erie /Western Pennsylvania Port Authority owns the land. Executive Director Brenda Sandberg recently called the businesses asking if they would renew the advertising. None were interested.

"Brooks Landscaping will be removing the signs over the next month or two. They will seed each of the areas in which the signs are currently located, and then from that point, the Port Authority will continue to maintain the bluff as a grassy bluff," Sandberg said.

Erie News Now conducted a small survey on the bayfront today. A majority of the people we spoke with said they will miss the signs.

