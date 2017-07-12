2nd Annual Gears and Grub Ready for the Week - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

2nd Annual Gears and Grub Ready for the Week

MILLCREEK, Pa. -

For people looking for an alternative to Roar on the Shore, the West Erie Plaza is the place to be.
Crews were busy, Wednesday, setting up for for the second annual Gears and Grub event.
It was created last year, because local food vendors were frustrated they couldn't set up shop at the Roar on the Shore rally.
So, to support local vendors, there will be about 30 different food, beer, and arts and craft vendors on hand, along with live music.
It'll all be happening at the West Erie Plaza, Gears and Grub starts Thursday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

