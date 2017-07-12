Consultants to PASSHE: Don't close or merge state-owned universities

After conducting a year-long, external review of Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities, the message from consultants is clear: don't close its institutions.

"Closing institutions flies directly in the face of providing access to the students you're supposed to serve," said Dennis Jones, president emeritus of the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems, or NCHEMS.

"The closures and mergers were never something that the board wanted to pursue," said PASSHE spokesman Kenn Marshall following Wednesday's hour-Long presentation to the PASSHE Board of Governors and Chancellor Frank Brogan in Harrisburg during the organization's quarterly board meeting.

NCHEMS offered nine bold solutions to keep the State System solvent. Among them, forego merging any of the 14 universities (including Edinboro University) because it's not cost effective; cut administrative red tape; and consider streamlining funds for all schools.

"Most importantly," said Jones, "it has to incentivize collaboration over competition."

The review comes as PASSHE finds ways to combat seven years of declining enrollment. Edinboro University has been among those hit the hardest with it's student body shrinking nearly 30 percent since 2010.

Declining revenues are also a challenge. PASSHE has cut $325 million over the last decade, Marshall told Erie News Now in April.

The review found flaws in other administrative areas. The Board of Governors are now urged to let each PASSHE school find a unique financial strategy for its own situation.

"You've got 14 different campuses and a standard set of responses to almost everything," Jones said, suggesting that what works for schools in eastern Pennsylvania may not work for those in the western half of the commonwealth.

PASSHE will review the recommendations over the next month. The Board of Governors is scheduled to begin implementing them by Fall 2017.

"The plan has always been to have 14 universities continue, but they need to continue in a way that they can be sustainable financially," Marshall said.

PASSHE leaders spend the next several months, perhaps months, debating what steps to take. Closing any of the 14 institutions would require approval from the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf. The same goes for amending Act 188, a 1982 state law that created the State System and its member universities, a law Jones suggests the Board of Governors examine.

Edinboro University President, Dr. H. Fred Walker reacted to the review in a statement Wednesday. "Edinboro University recognizes the importance of the PASSHE-directed external review as an additional step toward the vibrant future for State System universities," Walker wrote.

The president of Edinboro University's faculty union Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF), Marc Sylvester, said by phone Wednesday he's "pleased" that NCHEMS is not recommending closures or mergers as first feared.

"Edinboro University is a vital institution with many high-quality educational opportunities for students," he said in a statement. "We are enthusiastic to continue to serve our region as a leading educational institution."

The PASSHE Board of Governors is considering increasing tuition at its member universities by 3.5 percent for the 2017-18 school year to help offset its $71.7 million budget gap. That would generate about half of the funds needed to close the gap.