Lawmakers Return Home Without Balancing State Budget

Pennsylvania still does not have a revenue plan to fund its new state budget. No one knows when the plan may be in place. State lawmakers are not working today. They are not even in Harrisburg. The lawmakers have been told to be ready to return to Harrisburg on quick notice to get back to work on the revenue plan. They must able to return to the capitol within a six hour time limit.

The state has a $34 billion budget in place. It became official on Monday when Governor Wolf allowed a 10-day period to pass without his signature or a veto. The problem is...there's still over $2 billion in spending that is not yet funded.

According to Democratic State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D-Erie County) the state needs to implement ways to get recurring revenue. That's revenue the state can rely on every year. He says closing tax loopholes is his favorite method to get that recurring revenue.

Republican State Representative Brad Roae, whose district covers most of Crawford County, and part of Erie County, says he is definitely not in favor of any tax increases. He does believe it's time, once again, for discussion of the privatization of liquor sales in the state. He also is making it known that he is in favor of VGT's..or Video Gaming Terminals, to raise new revenue for Pennsylvania. The terminals would contain a small number of slot machines and would be located in bars, bowling alleys, and truck stops across the state.



