Opioid crisis "more dangerous" than terrorism, according to JES lecturer

Nearly 3,100 people died in the United States from foreign terrorism between 1975-2015. But according to drug policy researcher, John Hudak, Pennsylvania's opioid crisis is a much more imminent danger.

"It takes about 28 days in the United States for us to lose 3,100 people to opioid overdoses," said Hudak, 33, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.

Hudak headlined Thursday's lecture at Erie's Jefferson Educational Society.

Pennsylvania ranked sixth nationally for opioid overdose deaths in 2015. In all, drug overdose deaths increased 37 percent in 2016, with 4,642 in Pennsylvania alone, nearly four-times the number of fatal traffic accidents, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. That's a number largely fueled by opioids, like heroin.

"The opioid crisis is here to stay, and in the short term it's going to get worse," said Hudak.

Battling the opioid crisis continues to be one of Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf's biggest priorities. Wednesday, he announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Clarion University to create an Opioid Treatment Specialist certificate program. The university plans to offer the program online.

"This crisis doesn't discriminate, it doesn't discriminate on any basis," said Wolf. "It hits every age group."

Hudak's visit at at JES Thursday comes on the same day Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced the state's multi-agency attack on the opioid epidemic is showing progress. The AG's 94-page report offers 21 recommendations moving forward, including further support and oversight of the state's 51 Centers of Excellence, which provides behavioral and physical health treatment to Medicaid-eligible Pennsylvania citizens addicted to opioids.

"When they are addicted, we need to treat that as a medical condition," said DePasquale.

When it comes to combating the opioid crisis, Hudak says the one thing we can do is talk about the issue to break the stigma surrounding opioids themselves.

"It is a medical disorder," Hudak said, "and like other medical disorders, they have viable medical treatments."