Ground Breaking Ceremony for Multi-Million-Dollar Hotel

A ground breaking ceremony was held to celebrate a multi-million-dollar hotel coming to Chautauqua Lake at Celeron, near Jamestown.

Friday, ten shovels were lined up for leaders to take a dig at the grounds where the new Harbor Hotel will be built.

Standing four stories tall, the nine acre hotel will have 136 rooms, a ballroom, indoor and outdoor pools, meeting rooms, among other features.

Lieutenant Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul expressed how important a hotel of this stature is for the Celeron community.

The hotel expects to employ 75 people when it opens next spring.