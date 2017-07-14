Cell Phone Tower to be Installed Near Ainsworth Field

A cell phone tower at a local baseball park will soon help the Erie School District create additional revenue.

On Monday, the Erie School Board is scheduled to vote on a resolution that will allow the district to install a cell phone tower near Ainsworth Field.

According to Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito, the district will replace a 100 foot light pole outside of Ainsworth Field with a 120 foot pole, which will then have a cell phone transmitter installed on top of it.

The transmitter is expected to generate about $1,600 a month for the district.

The district already has two transmitters on top of Emerson Gridley Elementary School.

With the district attempting to sell both Roosevelt Middle School and Emerson Gridley Elementary School, along with Wayne, Burton, and Irving Elementary Schools, Polito says the cell towers make the buildings more valuable.

"Every little bit helps,” said Polito. “We are looking at getting rid of the buildings, so that helps that become more marketable as well."

The Erie School Board will vote on the lease on Monday, along with the demolition bid for Erie High School’s damaged C-wing. The meeting will take place at noon in the district administration building.