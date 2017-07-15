Meadville Celebrates Mill Run Day

Families in downtown Meadville celebrated Mill Run Day Saturday.

The Crawford County Historical Society says Mill Run was essential to the growth of an early frontier town.

Mill Run provided power to early mill wheels, water for firefighting and fed the French Creek feeder canal.

By 1910, it was built over and largely lost to view, so many organizations come together to recognize the unique asset.

Several organizations including the Rotary Club of Meadville and the Academy Theater put together the event.

