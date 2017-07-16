Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society Showcases History in 50th A - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society Showcases History in 50th Annual Show

The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society is showcasing history during its 50th annual show.

The three-day event features international harvester tractors and engines for all to see at the Pioneer Fairgrounds in Saegertown.

People have the chance to see a working saw mill, ride a tractor and enjoy a cup of bean soup cooked in a kettle powered by steam. 

Members of the Steam and Gas Engine Society say they look forward to the show every year to give people a taste of history.

The festival continues Sunday.

