Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society Showcases History in 50th Annual Show

The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society is showcasing history during its 50th annual show.

The three-day event features international harvester tractors and engines for all to see at the Pioneer Fairgrounds in Saegertown.

People have the chance to see a working saw mill, ride a tractor and enjoy a cup of bean soup cooked in a kettle powered by steam.

Members of the Steam and Gas Engine Society say they look forward to the show every year to give people a taste of history.

The festival continues Sunday.

