Weekend Arrests in Jamestown, NY - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Weekend Arrests in Jamestown, NY

Posted: Updated:
Daniel McKay Daniel McKay
Giovanny Torres Giovanny Torres

A couple of weekend arrests to report in Jamestown, New York.

Daniel McKay (23) of Jamestown, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and for having an inadequate muffler.

Police report McKay was arrested during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. He was pulled over for a loud exhaust at W. 3rd and Cherry St.

During their investigation, they found McKay has a suspended Driver's permit and is on parole. They also report McKay had heroin, meth and cash on him.

Meantime, Jamestown Police also arrested Giovanny Torres (24).

Torres is facing a criminal charge of possession of a weapon and stolen property.

Police arrested him Sunday evening, in the area of S. Main Street and Newland Ave. He was reportedly carrying a stolen a gun.

Both McKay and Torres are currently sitting the Jamestown City Jail.
  

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com