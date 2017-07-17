Weekend Arrests in Jamestown, NY

A couple of weekend arrests to report in Jamestown, New York.

Daniel McKay (23) of Jamestown, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and for having an inadequate muffler.

Police report McKay was arrested during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. He was pulled over for a loud exhaust at W. 3rd and Cherry St.

During their investigation, they found McKay has a suspended Driver's permit and is on parole. They also report McKay had heroin, meth and cash on him.

Meantime, Jamestown Police also arrested Giovanny Torres (24).

Torres is facing a criminal charge of possession of a weapon and stolen property.

Police arrested him Sunday evening, in the area of S. Main Street and Newland Ave. He was reportedly carrying a stolen a gun.

Both McKay and Torres are currently sitting the Jamestown City Jail.

