Erie Man Sentenced for Drug, Weapons Charges

An Erie man learned his fate in court this morning for drug and weapons charges.

Judge Daniel Brabender sentenced 43-year-old Anthony Billinger to 7 to 14 years behind bars.

Police say a raid of his Chautauqua Boulevard home in January turned up cocaine, heroin, $3,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun.

Investigators say the drugs totaled about $20,000 in value. Police say they made undercover buys from Billinger, before the search and seizure.

Billinger was on state parole at the time of his arrest.



In addition to the drug charges, he also plead guilty to illegally possessing a loaded handgun. He's prohibited from owning a gun, for a 2002 conviction for shooting an Erie police officer, along with another man back in 2002.

