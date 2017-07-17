Mother of Man Charged with Embezzlement Wants Bank Information P - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mother of Man Charged with Embezzlement Wants Bank Information Protected

Posted: Updated:

The mother of the Milcreek man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the American Legion where he worked wants the privacy of her own bank account information protected.

Charles Oakes, 53, is accused of embezzling $145,000 from the games of chance revenue over a two-year period from the American Legion Post in Fairview.

Evidence against him includes major purchases.

Oakes claims his mother, Betty Golembiewski, gave him the money from her bank account at Northwest Savings - a bank headquartered in Warren.

Her attorney Gene Placidi argued Monday that search warrants for her account were not filed from the right jurisdiction.

A judge agreed.

"The trooper filed a petition in Warren where the bank's headquarters is for Northwest Savings bank," said Placidi. "It's our position that a magistrate in Erie County did not have the jurisdiction to do that. The Commonwealth agreed with that, and the court did, too."

Investigators will have to reissue that warrant for Northwest Bank in Erie County as their case against Oakes moves forward.

Placidi also argued there is not probable cause to search the bank accounts. The judge ruled that point moot for now.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com