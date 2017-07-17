Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Gets Ready for National Night Out

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network spent time Monday getting ready for another National Night Out.

The organization is teaming up with McKinley Elementary School again this year.

The nationwide event started in 1984 and focuses on improving relationships within the community.

There will be food and entertainment for neighbors, as well as a chance to meet local police officers and support agencies.

National Night Out is a way for neighbors to band together to learn how to fight back against crime.

"Our goal is to address violence, bullying and maybe truancy issues that are a burden for this neighborhood," said Margarita Dangle, of the eastside Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

National Night Out at McKinley Elementary School is August 1st from 3 to 6 p.m.

This is just one of many National Night Out events throughout the region that day.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.