Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Gets Ready for Nati - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Gets Ready for National Night Out

Posted: Updated:

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network spent time Monday getting ready for another National Night Out.

The organization is teaming up with McKinley Elementary School again this year.

The nationwide event started in 1984 and focuses on improving relationships within the community.

There will be food and entertainment for neighbors, as well as a chance to meet local police officers and support agencies.

National Night Out is a way for neighbors to band together to learn how to fight back against crime.

"Our goal is to address violence, bullying and maybe truancy issues that are a burden for this neighborhood," said Margarita Dangle, of the eastside Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

National Night Out at McKinley Elementary School is August 1st from 3 to 6 p.m. 

This is just one of many National Night Out events throughout the region that day.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com