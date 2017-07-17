Unique Ski Clinic for People with Disabilities

The weather was perfect today for the start of a special water ski clinic at Conneaut Lake.

About four dozen people with disabilities this week are taking part in the 27th annual event sponsored by Three Rivers Adaptive Sports.

Volunteers, with special equipment, help the skiers stay safe, while experiencing the joy of skimming over the waves.

The skiers have a wide range of disabilities ranging from cerebal palsy to spinal cord injuries.

Being able to ski despite their challenges, is a thrill for the skiers, and heartwarming for volunteers.

Water skier Chris McKinney said, "I love it. I love going fast.,"

Volunteer Lori Killer said, "It is really gratifying to see such job, and there is joy here."

The clinic continues through Thursday at Conneaut Lake.