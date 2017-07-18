Police Locate Missing Millcreek Man

A busy overnight for police in Millcreek. They spent hours searching for a man who was reportedly threatening to kill himself.

That police search was focused in the Woodside Dr. area, not far from Millfair Rd., in between West Ridge and Westlake roads.

Police say a 27-year old man was reportedly trying to harm himself. He allegedly cut his wrists and took off.

That led to a big police search effort. Officers also got a hold of the companies that run trains through that area, and told them to be on the lookout for someone on the tracks.

The search effort involved police and members of some volunteer fire departments.

They located that 27-year old man around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

He's been taken to the hospital to be checked out.