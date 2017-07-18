Sweet Start for Cherry Festival - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sweet Start for Cherry Festival

Tonight is the kick off for the 72nd annual North East Firemen's Cherry Festival.  However before then, the namesake dessert needs to be made.


Out at the North East First Presbyterian Church volunteers are busy making cherry pies for the festival.  They've been rolling out the dough since yesterday, and will make on average about 300 pies in one day, until Friday.


While the festival itself helps the firefighters, the pie sales help the church's mission.  They use the funds to help various efforts, including overseas hospitals and churches.


