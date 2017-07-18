Former Edinboro University Student Charged with Homicide in 2015 Shooting

Police have charged a former Edinboro University student with homicide in the 2015 shooting of a man inside an apartment during what prosecutors called a botched drug deal.

Devin Stevenson, 22, was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges including aggravated assault; manufacture, delivery or possession with intention to manufacture or deliver; firearms not to be carried without a license; possession of a weapon; recklessly endangering another person; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis sent Stevenson to the Erie County Prison without bond.

It happened inside an apartment in the 100 block of Meadville Street around 10:40 p.m. March 20, 2015.

Stevenson shot a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber pistol at O'Shae Imes multiple times and hit him in the torso and leg, police said.

Imes died from complications from gunshot wounds March 19, 2016 in Rochester, New York, according to the criminal complaint.

Stevenson also opened fire at a second victim named Andrew Baker inside the apartment, investigators said. Baker, 22, was hit by a bullet in the shoulder area.

Police said Stevenson showed up at the apartment to sell marijuana. Baker told investigators during an interview he intended to buy the drugs.

Another tenant of the apartment where the shooting happened told police he heard knocking at the door that night and O'Shae say "give it to me" repeatedly before he heard six or seven gunshots, according to the criminal complaint. Afterwards, the tenant said he heard Baker say, "Why did you shoot?," and another voice say "give me my bag" several times. Stevenson used a black and orange tool bag to store and transport the marijuana to the apartment, investigators said.

About an hour later, Edinboro Police were dispatched to the station to meet Stevenson, who reported he had been robbed on Meadville Street and injured during the incident. He was soaked in blood and matched the description of the man who Baker said opened fire, according to the criminal complaint.

Stevenson told the patrolman he had shot an unidentified black man using the gun inside his vehicle. Investigators said the weapon was covered in blood.

Stevenson was originally charged with two counts of attempted homicide in the shooting, but the charges were dropped in May 2016, according to court records.

Edinboro Police filed a felony charge of conspiracy to commit robbery with the threat of immediate serious injury against Baker July 5. He has not been arraigned on the charge. Baker's current address is listed in Wilmington, Delaware.

