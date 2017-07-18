Crawford County Judicial Center Now 99% Complete - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crawford County Judicial Center Now 99% Complete

Judicial Center Judicial Center

The  new Crawford County Judicial Center is now about 99% complete.

Some offices have already moved in, and the entire complex should be occupied in a few weeks.

The $17 million complex is designed to alleviate overcrowding at the courthouse next door, and improve security for the court system.

The judges, courtrooms, district attorney, sheriff and other court offices will all be located in the new center.

It will feature improved technology including large monitors in the courtrooms and more than 90 surveillance cameras.

The center also has a unique feature, hallways separating prisoners from the public.

Crawford County Sheriff Nick Hoke said, "So now we are in a position from the time we leave the county jail until they go back, they will never be in a public hallway."

In the coming months, the county will consider adding parking to the area, and making improvements to the courthouse.

