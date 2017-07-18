Pennsylvania State Trooper Laid to Rest

Hundreds of officers from across the U.S. came together Tuesday to say goodbye to a fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper.

Policemen from as far away as Utah, Colorado and Texas paid their respects to Michael Stewart III, 26, in Latrobe.

He passed away last Friday after his cruiser collided with a garbage truck near Ligonier.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Trooper Stewart was carried out of the funeral service in a formal procession.

He was taken to Unity Cemetery for a private service for family.