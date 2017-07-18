A Patient's Memory Lives On - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A Patient's Memory Lives On

ERIE, Pa. -

An Erie woman, who recently passed away, is remembered.  

The memory of Kathi Jaskiewecz will live on, through a memorial at her longtime home at the Erie Homes for Children and Adults.
Kathi was 47 when she died on May 14, 2017, but many children with her medical condition don't live past 7-years old.
Kathi suffered from a brain condition that caused severe disabilities and seizures. Her parents decided EHCA would be the best care for their daughter.     Kathi Jaskiewecz lived in the care of EHCA longer than any other resident in the agency's history.

