72nd Annual North East Cherry Fest Kicks Off

In 1945, the first Fireman's Cherry Festival was held in North East.

"Cherries were real big back then, when it first started, more of a grape country now, but there's still a lot of cherries out there," said Dave Meehl, North East Fire Chief and Co-Chair of Cherry Fest.

North East Fire Chief Dave Meehl said people line up for the cherry pies, but the festival is also known for some other traditional favorites such as sausage subs and fresh cut fries. Most of the proceeds from the festival support the North East Volunteer Fire Departments: Crescent and Fuller Hose Company.

"We're holding our own, it's tough. When I got in 30 something years ago, a lot of things have changed through the states, and laws and training," said Meehl.

This is the fire department's main fundraiser, they raise enough money through the Cherry festival to keep both companies up and running throughout the year.

"It raises enough to help us insure our equipment, do our training, were talking hundreds of thousands just to maintain our equipment and insurance," explained Meehl.

But the festival wouldn't be what it is, without the community and it's partners.

Owner of Taylor's Doughboy, Norm Taylor, has been involved with the cherry festival since 1975, when he said the biggest ride was the ferris wheel.

Taylor said his family enjoys working alongside the fire departments during this festival, and its so wonderful to see how much the community supports them after everything they do.

"They [firefighters] take care of these people. If they have a problem, god forbid a fire, but they're there and they're dedicated," said Taylor.

The festival is open through Saturday, and is free admission. The festival is located at Heard Park in North East, PA.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: 5:30pm- Firemen's closing.

Saturday: 12pm- 11pm

For more information: http://www.necherryfestival.com/