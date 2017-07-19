Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Networks with State Park Professional - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Networks with State Park Professionals

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Young people, interested in a career in the outdoors got to meet the men and women who work at Presque Isle State Park.

It was a meet and greet at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center for members of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps.
The group is made up of young people who have an interest in environmental careers, and exploring how to conserve Pennsylvania's public lands.
State park managers, rangers, and other staff members were there to explain their job responsibilities, and offer them employment advice. The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is a program geared to help protect and restore public lands, all while giving young people the abilities to become stewards of our natural resources.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com