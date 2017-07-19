Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Networks with State Park Professionals

Young people, interested in a career in the outdoors got to meet the men and women who work at Presque Isle State Park.

It was a meet and greet at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center for members of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps.

The group is made up of young people who have an interest in environmental careers, and exploring how to conserve Pennsylvania's public lands.

State park managers, rangers, and other staff members were there to explain their job responsibilities, and offer them employment advice. The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is a program geared to help protect and restore public lands, all while giving young people the abilities to become stewards of our natural resources.