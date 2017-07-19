Muggles Practice Potions and Spells at Potterpalooza

Young witches and wizards are filling the halls of Mercyhurst Prep this week for a "Potterpalooza" camp.

The week-long experience is full of wizardry and adventure.

The students are first sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses.

They then participate in Harry Potter themed classes, like herbology, potions and astronomy.

Wednesday, the students made wands, and learned about the care of magical creatures.

The camp's all to get kids reading more, while learning the importance of working in a team. Classes run this week as well as next week at Mercyhurst Prep.