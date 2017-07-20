Fire Repairs Completed at Barnett Building in Albion; Residents Return

It's a happy day at the Barnett Apartments in Albion. The building was heavily damaged by arson last February. The fire caused $2 million in damages. It displaced 85 people.



But now, renovations are finally complete. The residents of the third floor, the final group, are now able to move back into their apartments. The Erie County Housing Authority held a cookout and open house to mark the occasion. Debbie Hale saw her new and improved apartment, for the first time, during the open house.

"I had a lot of tears. Happy tears. It's beautiful. The kitchens are beautiful. The showers and the bedroom. It's just wonderful," she said.



Residents of the first floor were able to return to their apartments in March. Residents of the second floor were able to return in April. Most of the evacuees had to stay in motels while the renovations were conducted.

