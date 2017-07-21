Erie Man Already in Jail Charged with Homicide in April Bar Shooting

Police have filed homicide charges against an Erie man for an April shooting inside a west Erie bar.

Shawn Smith, 33, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and several firearms charges.

He shot De'andre Carter, 28, around 1:20 a.m. April 30 inside the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum, police said.

Carter died May 3 at a Pittsburgh hospital. The coroner ruled his death a homicide after determining Carter suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Some sort of altercation in the bar sparked the shooting, according to investigators.

Dozens of people were inside the bar at the time, police said.

Smith was involved in a shooting later the same night in the 1100 block of East Lake Road. He was seen on video by the gas pumps of the Kwik Fill firing a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. Eight to ten people were seen in the area as two people shot at each other, police said.

He was arrested May 4 on a list of charges for that incident. Two others were also charged.

