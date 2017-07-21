Granada Apartments Sold at Sheriff Sale; Future of Property Remains Unclear

The Granada Apartments officially have a new owner after a sheriff sale Friday, but it is still unclear if the owner is local and what the exact plans are for the property.

The deed was purchased at the auction by a group called Granada Apartment Holdings LLC.

The group paid $386,000 for the property, which covers the cost of the proceedings and outstanding taxes.

A bank note on the property with a debt of $19 million had already been purchased by this same group.

The previous owner defaulted on the mortgage. Six apartment buildings were condemned under its leadership.

The group's lawyers would not comment after Friday's sale.

Millcreek Township Solicitor Mark Shaw previously told Erie News Now it is his belief the new owner wants to upgrade the property.

Many tenants at Granada have been leaving in droves since the former owner defaulted on the mortgage and filed for bankruptcy.

