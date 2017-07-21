Police and Community Forum Encourages Positive Relationships

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie partnered with several law enforcement agencies to conduct a police and community forum.

It was held on Gannon's campus.

The forum focuses on police and citizen relations.

It allows high school youth to candidly discuss their dissatisfaction with law enforcement, and to share in discussions of how a positive relationship can be developed.

This initiative was started over a year ago, and seems to be making great strides in breaking down the barriers between the city's youth and its police.

The forum with the city's youth was the 1st of many, planned for this year.