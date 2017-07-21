Storms Possible This Weekend - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Storms Possible This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The weekend is looking a bit soggy at times. Strong storms may develop over the region mainly in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Some of the storms may contain strong winds, hail and heavy downpours. If you are at an outdoor activity make sure you stay alert and take shelter if storms arrive in your area. Be safe! ENN John Stehlin

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com