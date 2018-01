PennDOT Releases Road Maintenance Schedule for Week of July 24, 2017

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has released a list of maintenance work planned for the roads it maintains for the week of July 24, 2017.

All projects are weather permitting and subject to change.

PennDOT asks drivers to slow down and be alert, especially when they encounter road work.

ERIE COUNTY

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Box Culvert Replace Conneaut Township SR 0226 Route 226 Manual Patching Wayne Township SR 2022 Turnpike Road Manual Patching Venango Township SR 0008 Route 8 Manual Patching Waterford Township SR 1005 Greene Road Manual Patching Girard Township SR 3015 Lexington Road Manual Patching Springfield Township SR 0090 I-90 Seal Coat Platea Borough SR 3031 Peach Street Seal Coat Franklin Township SR 3008 Crane Street Seal Coat North East Township SR 1010 Kerr Road Seal Coat Venango Township SR 1011 Phillipsville Road Seal Coat North East Township SR 1017 Gulf Road Seal Coat North East Township SR 1012 Hopkins Road Ditching Waterford Township SR 0019 Peach Street Shoulder Cutting Leboeuf Township SR 0006 Route 6 Shoulder Cutting Leboeuf Township SR 2003 Flatt Road

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Sign Upgrade Sadsbury Township SR 0006 Route 6 Pipe Replacement Bloomfield Township SR 1030 Old Valley Road/Mount Pleasant Road Spray Patching Randolph Township SR 0027 Route 27 Patching Wayne & East Fairfield Townships SR 2014 Lake Creek Road/Lippert Road Chipping Beaver & Spring Townships SR 4008 Fisher Road Patching Conneaut, Beaver & Spring Townships SR 4001, SR 4010 Beaver Center Road, Beaver Street Bridge Maintenance Randolph Townships SR 2015 Maplewood Road Ditching Spring, Summit, Summerhill, Conneaut & Sadsbury Townships Linesville Borough SR 0006, SR 0018 Route 6, Route 18 Ditching Rome, & Sparta Townships SR 0089 Route 89 Mowing County Wide County Wide County Wide Shoulder Cutting Oil Creek, & Rome Townships SR 1013, SR 2031, SR 0089 Thompson Run Road, Perry Street, Route 89 Crack Sealing Cussewago & Hayfield Townships SR 0079 I-79

WARREN COUNTY

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Bridge Repairs Pleasant Township SR 0062 Route 62 Pipe Replacements Pleasant Township SR 3005 Route 337 Road/ Pleasant Road Spray Patching Pleasant Township SR 0062 Route 62 Spray Patching Freehold Township SR 0006 Route 6 Ditching Sheffield Township SR 0666 Route 666 Crack Sealing Sheffield Township SR 0948 SR 0666 Route 948 Route 666 Shoulder Upgrade Deerfield Township SR 3007 Davey Hill Road

VENANGO COUNTY

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Bridge Repair Cranberry Township SR 0428 Route 428 Sign Repairs & Upgrades Scrubgrass, Richland & Rockland Townships Emlenton Borough SR 0038 Route 38 Patching Clinton, & Irwin Townships, Barkeyville Borough SR 0208 Route 208 Patching Cranberry & Rockland Townships SR 2013 Pittsville Road Cranberry Road Patching & Ditching Cornplanter, Frenchcreek, Oakland & Sugarcreek Townships, Oil City SR 0428 Route 428 Patching & Ditching Oil City SR 1001 Plummer Street Crack Sealing Irwin Township, Barkeyville Borough SR 0008 Route 8 Side Dozing Oil City, Plum, Cherrytree, Oil Creek, Allegheny & Cornplanter Townships SR 0008 SR 0027 SR 0036 SR 0227 Route 8 Route 27 Route 36 Route 227

MERCER COUNTY

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Flushing Bridges Various SR 0080 I-80 Spray Patching French Creek Township SR 1015 New Lebanon Road Spray Patching French Creek Township SR 1016 Utica Road/New Lebanon Road Spray Patching Delaware Township SR 4012 Reynolds Industrial Park Road Spray Patching Pymatuning Township SR 3022 Rutledge Road Spray Patching Shenango Township SR 0318 Route 318 Brushing New Vernon Township SR 1014 Georgetown Road Brushing Mill Creek Township SR 1015 New Lebanon Road Ditching Mill Creek Township SR 1015 New Lebanon Road Crack Seal East Lackawannock Township SR 0062 Route 62 Crack Seal Springfield Township SR 0019 Route 19 Bridge deck replacement Jackson Township SR 0062 Route 62 Pipe Replacement Jefferson Township SR 0258 Route 258

FOREST COUNTY

Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Surface Treatment Harmony Township SR 0127 SR 0227 Route 127 Route 227 Surface Treatment Harmony Township SR 4001 SR 4002 SR 4003 Neiltown Road Jamison Run Road Stewarts Run Road Patching Hickory Township SR 4006 Yellow Hammer Road Drainage Green Township SR 3004 Guitonville Road

