Group Marches for Education Following Senator's Town Hall

A sister march for education kick off outside Erie's Blasco Library Saturday right after Sen. Bob Casey's town hall.

The group Women's March Pennsylvania hosted the demonstration to coincide with one in Washington, D.C. Saturday.

Participants marched in support of public schools and against proposed cuts to public education.

Signs at Saturday's march included "Don't Sell our Future" and "March for Public Ed."

Organizers said Erie is the perfect site to host a sister march.

"The schools are having so many difficulties," said April Weis, state organizer for Women's March Pennsylania. "Those programs are very important. They give the kids an outlet; they give them somewhere to learn, somewhere to be. It's needed. More cuts just aren't possible and aren't necessary."

The march proceeded south on State Street and ended with a rally in Perry Square.

