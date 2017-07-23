No Progress Made by State Representatives in Saturday Budget Session

State representatives were called back to Harrisburg for a special Saturday budget session but took no votes and left without resolving a $2.2 billion revenue shortfall to fund Pennsylvania's budget.

The House was expected to work into Sunday but left after a six hour recall.

House Speaker Mike Turzai said some Republicans continued to talk about borrowing against the tobacco settlement, but his caucus rejected that.

Others talked about transferring money from special funds used for highway beautification and recycling.

Democratic State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro and his colleagues are frustrated the discord among Republicans wasted their time.

"I'm here and they won't even let us deliberate," said Rep. Chris Rabb, (D) Philadelphia County. "There's nothing to deliberate on because there's no legislation for us to vote yes or no on."

"They have to come back to the table and talk about reality, and reality is finding something that's sustainable," said Rep. Dan Frankel, (D) Allegheny County.

Gov. Tom Wolf's spokesman told reporters he is still "eager to resume bipartisan negotiations to responsibly balance the budget."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.